Orlando City Soccer Club to hold ribbon cutting for new training ground at Osceola Heritage Park

The Orlando City Soccer Club is expected to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Orlando City Soccer Club Training Ground in Osceola County on Friday.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Osceola Heritage Park. The new training ground will be the home for the Club’s men’s soccer operations, including the Lions team, Orlando City B, The Club’s USL League One side, and the Orlando City Development Academy.

The training ground covers 20 acres and has four training fields, including three natural grass fields and one artificial turf field. It also features state-of-the-art facilities, including a fitness, training and recovery center, film review room and players’ lounge and meal room.

The Lions team is moving from Sylvan Lake Park in Seminole County to the new training ground in time for the MLS regular season which begins Feb. 29.

The Orlando Pride will also be getting a new training ground. The facility at Sylvan Lake Park will soon be renovated and turned over to Pride players and coaches.