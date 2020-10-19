Orange County to reopen CARES Small Business Grant portal on Monday
Orange County says that they are reopening its CARES CARES Small Business Grant application portal on Monday at 9 a.m. with expanded eligibility criteria.
They said that commercial businesses that have received $100,000 or less in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding are now eligible to apply.
The grant is said to be a one-time, $10,000 grant to cover business expenses such as employee wages, bills, and rent. The county is also offering micro-grants, ranging between $1,000 to $3,000, for home-based businesses.
To be eligible, Orange County says that businesses must be:
- Located and operates in Orange County
- Is a for-profit business
- Is not a publicly-traded company
- Has experienced a business interruption or closure due to COVID-19
- Has not received funds covered by insurance or reimbursement from the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) in excess of $100,000 related to COVID-19
- Can prove ongoing business operations as of February 29, 2020
- Expects to operate after local and state emergency guidelines are removed
- Committed to following all recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.
- Has no unpaid code enforcement liens or violation of any laws
- No owner, officer, partner, or principal actor of the business is involved with financial mismanagement.
Orange County says the following documents are required to apply:
- Current W-9 Form
- Active state business registration, license or other documentation
- Business financials, including 2019 Tax Return or equivalent
- Staffing documentation, including W-3 Summary, IRS Form 1096, IRS Form 941; or sole proprietor statement (for sole proprietors only in English or in Spanish).
- Municipal business tax receipt
- If the business received Federal PPP funding, provide proof such as a confirmation from your lending institution, or a copy of your PPP executed note.
For more information and to apply, visit the Orange County website.
