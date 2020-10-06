Orange County to reopen CARES portal for $1,000 stimulus checks on Monday

To help give Orange County residents some financial relief, the county will reopen the CARES application portal, providing one-time payments of $1,000 to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the recent announcement by several employers of thousands of employee layoffs, it will no doubt accentuate the needs for crisis assistance to families in our community and we want to assist as many residents as possible with these relief dollars,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

MORE NEWS: Tourism tax dollars plateau in September; Central Florida continues to take economic hit from pandemic

The county has already spent $30 million helping 30,000 households through the program.

The application portal will reopen on the following dates and times:

Monday, October 12, 2020 at 8 a.m.

Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

The portal will allow up to 10,000 applicants to apply on each of the days. Those applying should have their social security card, photo I.D., and COVID-19 impact documentation ready to be uploaded. If you have already received funding from the program, you are NOT eligible to reapply.

MORE NEWS: 'We shouldn't have closed up': DeSantis says closing schools was a mistake

You can find more information HERE.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest local, national, and trending news.