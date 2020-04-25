Orange County to hold virtual graduations ceremonies for seniors

article

Orange County Public Schools announced on Saturday that graduation ceremonies for seniors will be held virtually in June.

"We cannot let this graduation season pass without publicly acknowledging the accomplishments of our 13,000 seniors, and the contributions of their families and teachers," Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said. "Unfortunately, no single solution will satisfy everyone."

The school district plans on holding 20 virtual graduation ceremonies, one for each high school, during the first week of June. However, if restrictions are lifted, they are planning to hold a traditional, in-person graduation for each school in late July in the football stadiums.

"This allows closure for many of our seniors who will pursue other activities this summer but keeps the door open for many who hope for an in-person ceremony."

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Aprl 18 that students would continue with distance learning for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak.