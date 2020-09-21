Orange County School Board expected to vote on new name for Stonewall Jackson Middle School

The Orange County School Board is expected to vote on a new name for Stonewall Jackson Middle School on Tuesday.

Community members have been pushing for years to have to confederate general’s name removed.

School administrators say they’ve been reaching out to neighbors, faculty and students for ideas on a new name.

The finalists are Diversity Middle School, Seminole Creek Middle School and Roberto Clemente Middle School.

“Removing the name Stonewall Jackson is closing a chapter on a very dark part of our community’s history,” said Father Jose Rodriguez, of Iglesia Episcopal Jesus de Nazaret, who’s been pushing for the change.

The district says it will cost around $20,000 to change all the signage and logos.