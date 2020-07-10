Orange County residents: Checks up to $7,000 remain unclaimed

article

If you’re an Orange County resident, you may have money waiting for you.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts says it has unclaimed checks ranging in value from 2-cents up to $7,000. However, the money will be forfeited if it’s not claimed by September 1.

The checks are ones that were mailed but never cashed, perhaps because the recipient moved or put the check away and forgot about it.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” said Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

You can find out if your name is on the list HERE.