Orange County reopens CARES portal for $1,000 stimulus checks

Orange County has reopened the CARES application portal on Monday morning, giving residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic a chance to apply for one-time payments of $1,000.

The portal reopened at 8 a.m. on Monday. The county will accept 10,000 applications before it closes.

In order to receive the one-time payment, people must:

Be an Orange County resident

Have been financially impacted because of COVID-19

Have both a photo ID and social security card.

Submit documentation of loss of income, which could include pay stubs or an employer notice of reduced hours, lay-offs, or furloughs.

You are not eligible to receive the money if you or another adult in your household have already received a payment from the Orange County CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program.

“With the recent announcement by several employers of thousands of employee layoffs, it will no doubt accentuate the needs for crisis assistance to families in our community and we want to assist as many residents as possible with these relief dollars,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

The county has already spent $30 million helping 30,000 households through the program.

Applicants will be notified via email if they have been approved and can expect to receive a check in the mail in six to eight weeks.

The application portal is expected to reopen again on Saturday, October 24th at 8 a.m.

For the entire eligibility list and to submit an application, visit the Orange County website.

