The Orange County Public Schools is hosting a hiring event for bus drivers - and you could get a sign-up bonus of up to $3,500.

Sept. 13

Horizon High Media Center

10393 Seidel Rd.

Winter Garden, FL 34787

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 20

2900 Bear Bryant Dr.

Orlando, FL 32809

9 a.m. – noon

For more information, visit here.