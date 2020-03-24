Orange County Public Schools cancels all proms, Grad Bash events for students

article

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) announced Tuesday night that it is canceling all proms and Grad Bash events this year.

School officials say no decision has been made in regards to graduation ceremonies.

In a statement Friday night, OCPS said: "We know how important events like these are to students and families. Our principals and teachers, indeed all of us, are very proud of our students and the hard work they put forward this year. As distance learning begins next week, our schools are committed to ensuring students finish the year strong."

The statement went on to say: "This is an unprecedented time in our lives. Our students will be remembered for their resilience and grace during this challenging time for our nation. Thank you for your continued support."

School officials said the cancellation of proms and Grad Bash events is in accordance with the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health about social gatherings.

OCPS says all refunds will be processed, regarding tickets purchased for those events.