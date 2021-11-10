Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive: How to donate gifts to children in need

article

The holidays are approaching and for those who want to make sure every child in Central Florida has a happy holiday, the FOX 35 Care Force has the perfect way to help.

The FOX 35 Care Force is teaming up with the Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive this holiday season.

You can donate a gift in person or digitally.

For in-person donations, visit ocfl.net/ToyDrive for drop-off locations. The county asks that you give only new and unwrapped gifts intended for those 18 and under. The deadline to do so is Monday, Dec. 13.

For digital donations, visit ocfl.net/ToyDrive for online shopping information and how to give a gift virtually. The deadline to do so is Monday, Dec. 6.

Orange County asks that you do not donate cash, gift cards, or plush toys. Any donations given will benefit youth and family agencies across the county.

FOX 35's David Martin was there Monday as the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive officially kicked off.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.