Orange County Mayor to honor Strike Teams for work during pandemic

Orange County's Strike Teams are being honored on Friday for their work by Mayor Jerry Demings.

This comes as the mayor announced that those teams will no longer be needed.

After 214 days serving the Orange County community, the compliance strike teams will be no more. Mayor Demings will be honoring them for their service.

There were 5 strike teams with 3 members each. Together they did about 11,000 inspections at nearly 7,000 local businesses.

They distributed masks, hand sanitizer, and signage to help businesses with social distancing. Mayor Demings says overall, they helped the county’s businesses achieve 99-percent compliance.

The county is disbanding the strike teams because of Governor Ron Desantis’ executive order lifting all local COVID-19 restrictions.

"So with 99% compliance, we really no longer need the executive order to gain compliance. We’ve already achieved it."

Demings will honor the strike teams on Friday morning inside the county’s administration building.