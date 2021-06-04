Orange County Mayor Demings to deliver State of the County address

article

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will deliver his annual State of the County address on Friday.

Mayor Demings is expected to highlight local accomplishments and challenges over the past year.

He's also expected to touch on the county's response to the pandemic and his plans moving forward.

This week, Demings said the county is close to having all COVID-19 mandates lifted – it just depends on the numbers.

Orange County’s positivity rate has been hovering below 5-percent for almost two weeks and if that trend continues into Friday, the county will enter phase 3 of the reopening plan. That means all social distancing and mask recommendations would be lifted.

"When we reach that pinnacle, all Orange County mandates will be lifted. That means that we have successfully contained the virus within our community. If all goes well, we may be able to reach phase 3 by Friday," Demings said.

