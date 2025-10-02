Orange County man called 'potential serial killer' sentenced to life for 2024 strangulation deaths

The Brief An Orange County man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing two women in 2024. Carlos Baez-Nieves strangled both victims and left their bodies at the same intersection, according to detectives. Sheriff Mina called him a "potential serial killer" and said detectives may have stopped further killings.



A man accused of strangling two women and dumping their bodies on the side of the road in East Orange County has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What we know:

Carlos Yadiel Baez-Nieves, 26, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of two women in East Orange County.

The victims, 41-year-old Fatia Flowers and 44-year-old Nichole Daniels, were both found strangled near the intersection of Trevarthon and Harrell roads in 2024.

Detectives tied Baez-Nieves to the crimes through surveillance footage of his white Ford F-150 and later obtained a confession after his arrest during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

Timeline:

On March 14, 2024, Flowers’ body was discovered with signs of strangulation. A month later, on April 17, Daniels was found at the same location with similar injuries.

The pattern raised alarms among investigators, who feared a serial offender. Baez-Nieves was arrested shortly afterward and indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and evidence tampering, before ultimately being convicted.

The backstory:

Baez-Nieves moved to Central Florida from Puerto Rico in 2020 and was living within a few miles of where the bodies were found.

Authorities said he deliberately preyed on vulnerable women involved in sex work, targeting those he believed would not be reported missing. The methodical nature of the crimes led investigators to label him a "potential serial killer."

What they're saying:

Sheriff John Mina praised detectives for stopping Baez-Nieves before he could strike again.

"I’m confident that through their vigilance in these cases, our detectives prevented Baez-Nieves from becoming a prolific serial killer," said Sheriff John Mina when Baez-Nieves was arrested. "He clearly targeted women he thought wouldn’t be missed. He murdered them and dumped them on the side of the road like trash. But our detectives knew that Fatia and Nichole’s lives were meaningful - and that they are worthy of justice."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said why Baez-Nieves chose the same intersection to leave both victims’ bodies. Sheriff’s officials also acknowledged they are reviewing whether he may be connected to other unsolved crimes in Florida or beyond.