Orange County high school shifts to virtual learning due to COVID-19

Orange County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that the entirety of Timber Creek High School will shift to LaunchED@Home starting Thursday, October 22nd.

They said that this decision was made out of an abundance of caution after being notified of 14 positive COVID-19 cases. The Florida Department of Health has traced most of these cases back to events in the community that now are impacting the school. Over 200 quarantine letters have been issued.

While the school is closed, the district said that it will be cleaned and disinfected. Face-to-face students and staff members will return to campus on Thursday, November 5th.

In addition, the Department of Health will reportedly offer free COVID-19 testing at the school exclusively for Timber Creek High School students and staff. Families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

There will also be no athletic events, extracurricular, or co-curricular activities with the exception of varsity football, the district said. They explained that "all football players, coaches, and trainers have tested negative during their last round of testing and have since remained in their learning cohort."

