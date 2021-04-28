Orange County expected to announce changes to mask mandate

article

Local mask ordinances are also under review following the CDC's decision to relax face mask guidelines.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is expected to announce an update to the mask mandate on Wednesday.

Mayor Demings said a couple of weeks ago that the county was looking at making changes to its mask mandate. This was before the CDC issued new guidance for fully vaccinated people, saying that they can be outside without a mask as long as they are not in large crowds of strangers.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, Mayor Demings says in part:

"I believe that the CDC has made the right call. I have received research recently from various areas, including the University of Central Florida, so what the CDC has now recommended is consistent to what I've received in way of research."

He goes on to say he will make an amendment to the county’s mask mandate.

The CDC says it's safe to be outdoors or indoors in small gatherings without a mask as long as others are fully vaccinated. However, masks are recommended for situations with large crowds or for activities like indoor shopping and salon visits.

Also, if you are only partially vaccinated, or not at all, masks are recommended for all situations where you are around others.