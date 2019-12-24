Orange County deputy gives driver $50 gift card instead of ticket during traffic stop

Tis the season -- to let some drivers off the hook.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted a video of one of their sergeant's spreading some holiday cheer during a traffic stop Monday night.

"The reason why I stopped you, I don't know if you realized it, but your brake lights are completely out," Sgt. Tatum says in the video.

But this driver didn't take off angry.

"Maybe to get something for your girls, the Sheriff's Office has a bunch of gift cards we're giving out. Would you like a $50 gift card to Walmart?" Tatum asks the driver who is more than willing to accept the offer. "Hopefully it helps the girls have a little bit better Christmas and helps you out with those brake lights."

The video put viewers in the holiday spirit too.

"That’s totally cool," wrote Buffy Transue. "I truly respect y’all for doing that! Bless you & stay safe! Merry Christmas."