Orange County deputies searching for person who attempted to kidnap child in Orlando, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said someone attempted to kidnap a child early Monday morning in Orlando, and are now asking for the public's help in identifying the person involved and their vehicle.

OCSO shared surveillance video of the alleged incident Monday afternoon on Twitter. The video appears to show someone walk up to the child, who is wearing a backpack, and then seemingly puts their arms around the child and walks with them out of view.

The child was able to get away, the tweet said.

The video is dated Monday, April 11, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Deputies said the situation happened near Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive, which is east of downtown Orlando.

Authorities are looking for a white Toyota RAV4, which may have been driven by the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline, 1-800-423-8477.