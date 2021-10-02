Orange County deputies need help locating 2 carjacking, kidnapping suspects

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating two carjacking and kidnapping suspects.

Deputies say the two male victims who were in the truck that was carjacked have not been spotted since the truck was taken.

Investigators say the incident started at about 10:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a Chase Bank, located at 801 Deauville Drive, in reference to a suspicious person who entered the bank with a ski mask on.

A security guard at the bank told deputies that the suspicious person left in a gray jeep just as deputies arrived.

Investigators were able to spot the jeep that eventually crashed near Pine Hills Road and Colonial Drive, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Officials say three men ran out of the vehicle, but one of them was taken into custody.

The two other suspects were picked up by a black Dodge Charger and left the area, according to the sheriff's office.

That car was located by deputies in the area of LB McLeod Road and John Young Parkway and was stopped, according to deputies.

As deputies were speaking to the driver, officials say one of the passengers jumped into the driver seat and took off, fleeing onto westbound I-4.

Eventually, the black Dodge Charger crashed near I-4 and Orange Blossom Trail where investigators say the two people inside the car ran to a nearby construction site on 34th Street and Orange Blossom Trail.

Officials say at 11:10 a.m., those two people carjacked two other men.

The two male victims are both Black men in their 40s or 50s, according to deputies who need help finding them.

The carjacked vehicle is a late 1990s model Ford ranger pickup, with a purple metallic finish and has two doors with an extended cab, according to a news release.

Officials say the truck has a short bed with step sides and there were three empty construction-size water containers in the bed of the truck.

Deputies say both suspects are Black men who may have been badly injured from the car accidents they were involved in.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the two missing victims and two suspects is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or 911.