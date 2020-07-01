Orange County deputies investigating after food truck robbery

article

Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a food truck was robbed.

They said that incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 4100th block of West Oak Ridge Road.

Victims were reportedly approached by three suspects who entered the food truck to demand money.

MORE NEWS: 6-year-old girl dies after 'tragic' shooting accident in Palm Bay, police say

If you have information on this robbery, they ask that you please contact Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.