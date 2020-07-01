Orange County deputies investigating after food truck robbery
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a food truck was robbed.
They said that incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 4100th block of West Oak Ridge Road.
Victims were reportedly approached by three suspects who entered the food truck to demand money.
If you have information on this robbery, they ask that you please contact Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477).
