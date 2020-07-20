Orange County cracking down on businesses not following COVID-19 regulations

Orange County is cracking down on businesses that aren't following regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Orange County leaders say that some businesses are not following the executive order put in place. The Business Compliance and Consumer Confidence Working Group passed a draft recommendation Monday that would have a strike team doing site visits and following up on complaints at different businesses.

"We do continue each day to get a plethora of complaints coming in from the community about businesses that are not compliant," Mayor Jerry Demings said.

The team of Orange County staff will be looking to make sure businesses are social distancing and have signage to keep customers apart, like marks on the floor. They'll also make sure customers and employees are wearing masks too.

"Without someone following up to make sure people are doing what they said they’d do then I think you will lose that compliance itself," Mayor Demings said.

If a business is found not complying, county staff would review the violation with the business, educate them on proper practices and give them proper posters and PPE, if needed. As of now, there are no fees or penalties in place.

"Our goal is to keep businesses open not to retrieve back or roll back to earlier phases if we can avoid that," Mayor Demings said.

The proposal was passed Monday and will need final approval from the Orange County Task Force Tuesday.