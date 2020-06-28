Orange County Animal Services closing temporarily after 3 staff members test positive for COVID-19

article

Orange County Animal Services on Sunday announced that three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors, we are temporarily closing to the public," Animal Services posted on Facebook. "Select staff will remain onsite to provide care for the shelter pets."

The building has been sanitized, according to the post, and staff will continue to follow safety protocols.

Stray pets are still being accepted but visitors must remain in their vehicle to minimize contact. Those with immediate needs, such as pet reclaims, are recommended to email AnimalServices@ocfl.net.