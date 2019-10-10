Opening statements to begin in murder trial of Markeith Loyd

Opening statements are set to begin Friday morning in the first of two murder trials for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd. A jury was seated Thursday afternoon.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December of 2016 and an Orlando police lieutenant, Lt. Debra Clayton, three weeks later. This trial is for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

"To just think, 'Well, why is this taking so long, because everyone thinks he is guilty?' -- our system has integrity and it's important to maintain because if it doesn't work for the guiltiest of the guilty, it doesn't work for the most innocent of the innocent either," said Loyd's attorney, Whitney Boan.