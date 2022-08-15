Former neighbor describes living below Onlyfans star charged with murder

Shattered glass, shouting, and violent disputes is how one man described living below Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in South Austin.

Clenney, an Onlyfans and Instagram star known online as Courtney Tailor, now faces a second-degree murder charge related to the April 3 fatal stabbing of Obumseli in Florida.

The couple lived at in a penthouse apartment at the Berkshire Riverview until earlier this year. Aidan Nesvisky lived below them and says fights got so bad they quite literally spilled over into his apartment, such as when a tiger painting was thrown onto his tenth-floor balcony during a violent dispute.

"Behind closed doors, we just started hearing some shouting, yelling. We don't know who was starting, why we didn't get a lot of context," Nesvisky said. "Occasionally we would hear some glasses break and some banging on the walls. Floors, not sure you know who was doing it."

"I just want people to know that it had been going on for a long time and it definitely could have been stopped," Nesvisky added.

Nesvisky says police were called on the couple multiple times when they lived in South Austin, but when they moved to Florida earlier this year, Miami state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says the violence continued, getting so bad their building was prepared to evict them.

"The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian and Courtney clearly did not have to end in tragedy with Christian's murder as a victim of domestic violence," she said in a press conference.

That's why Nesvisky, whose former roommate now keeps the tiger painting in a storage locker, says he's talking about the tumultuous two years he spent living alongside, even attending a music festival with a couple he says otherwise, seemed friendly and normal.

"It is domestic violence. I mean, if you hear something, see something, say something. You never know what's going on behind closed doors. It's a really sad situation and I think ultimately it could have been avoided," he said.

In a statement Clenney's attorney called this a case of self-defense, writing "We are confident she will be exonerated and Courtney will be seen for what she is: a victim of domestic abuse that survived her abuser."

FOX 7 Austin has also reached out to Obumseli's attorney, but has not heard back.