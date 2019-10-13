One person shot at Boca Raton mall after police receive reports of shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a mall in Boca Raton.

The Boca Raton Police Department tweeted on Sunday that they were at the Town Center Mall after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officials confirmed that there was no active shooter and that one person with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital.

SWAT teams were called in to search the mall. Police urged everyone in the mall to shelter in place as law enforcement searched the area.

Social media posts of the shooting began to garner attention shortly after 3 p.m.

Rachel Cohn, a witness at the scene, posted a video of armed officers walking towards the mall with shoppers heading in the opposite directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.