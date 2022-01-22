One person hospitalized, dog rescued from house fire
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla - One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Merritt Island Saturday morning.
The fire happened just before 3am at 430 Artemis Blvd.
While everyone did manage to get out of the home, one person was transported to the hospital for an unspecified condition. One dog was also rescued from the burning structure.
The home suffered significant damage and investigators are still working on a cause.
