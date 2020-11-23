One arrested after stabbing at San Jose church leaves 2 dead, multiple wounded

Two people died in a stabbing at a downtown San Jose church and on Monday morning, police said that they had arrested at least one suspect.

There was no immediate word on who that was, or if police were searching for more suspects.

The arrests follow "multiple stabbing victims; some with life-threatening injuries" at Grace Baptist Church on Sunday about 8:45 p.m., the San Jose Police Department tweeted.

The violence did not occur during a religious ceremony, the police said. Instead, the attack apparently involved people who were receiving shelter in the church.

"Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold," the police department said.

A source said KTVU there were victims inside and outside the church, which serves overnight as a shelter.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that the city's "hearts are torn" over the fact that San Jose lost "two community members."

Investigators have not said what led to the stabbing.

Police said there would be more information released later in the day.

The deaths raised the city's homicide total to 41 in 2020.