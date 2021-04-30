Officials: Woman bitten by shark while paddleboarding at New Smyrna Beach

article

Volusia County officials say a 64-year-old woman was bitten on the foot by a shark on Friday morning.

Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says the incident happened around 9 a.m.

The victim was reportedly sitting on her paddleboard in New Smyrna Beach in water that was about 8 to 10 feet deep.

"She was bit on the foot, presumably by a shark. She received lacerations on her foot and was transported for precautionary reasons," Malphurs said.

The shark was not spotted.

This is the first shark bite of 2021, according to officials.