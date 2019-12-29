Officials search for missing man in St. Johns River

article

A man is missing after a canoe capsized in Astor, according to officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC received a call from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office regarding a canoe that flipped over on the St. Johns River in Astor on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a woman and man were inside when it flipped over.

The woman was brought safely to shore by a Good Samaritan, but the man was not found.

The FWC, Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Sheriff's Office are searching for the man near the State Road 40 bridge on the St. Johns River in Astor.

Officials say the search could go all night.