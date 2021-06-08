Officials: Construction workers stuck 40-feet in air in bucket around live wires

article

Two construction workers are reportedly stuck 40-feet in the air in a bucket with electrical live wires around them.

Orange County Fire Rescue says this is happening at 2500 Consulate Drive in Orange County on Tuesday.

Officials say the electrical wires are touching the basket.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the construction workers hit a transmission line with their bucket truck.

Duke Energy is reportedly on the way. Officials are not calling this a medical emergency at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.