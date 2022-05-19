Wawa gas station fire: Charges to be recommended against Osceola deputy, motorcycle rider in fiery pursuit

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office intends to recommend charges against one of its deputies and a man, following a pursuit in February that ended at a Wawa gas station in Orlando with a struggle and a fire, the State Attorney's Office said Thursday.

It is unclear what the charges are.

A spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office said it couldn't comment specifically until the recommended charges were filed and reviewed. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a press conference for 4 p.m. where Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez is expected to discuss the case.

The news comes one day after attorney Mark Najame – who represents Jean Barreto, the man injured in the incident -- demanded the Florida Department of Law Enforcement open an investigation, and called for transparency from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Najame also alleged that a deputy's Taser sparked the fire, which reportedly caused burns to 75% of Barreto's body, and injured three Osceola County deputies, including one who remains hospitalized with third-degree burns.

According to the sheriff's office, on Feb. 27, the incident began on Donegan Avenue in Kissimmee when deputies responded to a report of people on motorcycles apparently pointing guns at cars. That reportedly led to a pursuit, which ended at the Wawa gas station.

Surveillance video appears to show the motorcycle rider pull up to pump 14. Deputies quickly arrive to make an arrest. Then flames erupt, and one person is seen scrambling to put himself out.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office alleged that Barreto was one of the people who pointed a gun at vehicles, and then drove away from authorities. His attorney denies those accusations and said Barreto was on his way home and stopped at the gas station to refuel his motorcycle.

"Never had a gun that day. Never brandished a gun. But yet is being vilified while he’s laying pretty much skinless in a hospital bed fighting for his life," NeJame said during a news conference on Wednesday.

NeJame also alleged that after his client was tackled by deputies, his motorcycle was knocked over and gas spilled on the ground, which was sparked by a deputy's Taser.

In a statement Thursday, following an announcement that charges would be recommended, NeJame said, "This is merely a way to placate a disturbed public and doesn’t fully speak to all of the true facts, events or evidence of what happened and why."

