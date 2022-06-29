Man pulled from vehicle that crashed into Orange County pond

Authorities in Orange County said a man was pulled from a vehicle that went into a pond near the intersection of W. Kaley and Rio Grande avenues in Orlando. The pond is connected to Clear Lake in Orlando's Holden Heights neighborhood.

According to officials, it is believed that there was only one occupant, the driver. He was pulled from that car that became fully submerged in the water. Fire Rescue crews performed CPR on the patient before transporting him to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A FOX 35 News crew observed damage to a chain-link fence through which the vehicle crashed. A dive team with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was also on scene, combing the water around the vehicle.