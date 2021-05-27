Officials: 2 people shot, including teenager, at Eatonville hotel

Two people were shot on Thursday morning at an Eatonville hotel, according to officials.

This happened at the Hometown Suites on East Kennedy Blvd.

The two victims, including a teenager, were both taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, one as a trauma alert.

Officials say at least 10 shots were fired. Police are now reportedly searching for a silver Kia.

