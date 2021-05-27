Officials: 2 people shot, including teenager, at Eatonville hotel
EATONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot on Thursday morning at an Eatonville hotel, according to officials.
This happened at the Hometown Suites on East Kennedy Blvd.
The two victims, including a teenager, were both taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, one as a trauma alert.
Officials say at least 10 shots were fired. Police are now reportedly searching for a silver Kia.
