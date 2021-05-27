Expand / Collapse search

Officials: 2 people shot, including teenager, at Eatonville hotel

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Police swarm Eatonville hotel

Eatonville police are responding to an incident at a hotel on Thursday morning.

EATONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot on Thursday morning at an Eatonville hotel, according to officials. 

This happened at the Hometown Suites on East Kennedy Blvd.

The two victims, including a teenager, were both taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, one as a trauma alert.

Officials say at least 10 shots were fired. Police are now reportedly searching for a silver Kia. 

FOX 35 News is working to gather details from police.

MORE NEWS: Police: 3 teens injured, suspects sought in Winter Garden neighborhood shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Watch FOX 35 News for updates. 