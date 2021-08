article

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after an apparent officer-involved shooting.

The department tweeted out that the scene is in the 3100 block of Cashmere Drive.

"The subject is a man in his 70’s," they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android