‘Off the charts:’ Women’s Final Four comes to Tampa next year

This time next year, Tampa will be the main stage of women’s basketball games that get bigger every year: the NCAA Final Four.

This year’s Final Four frenzy in Cleveland showcases powerhouse players, big matchups and compelling storylines. Women’s college hoops is smashing records.

"Obviously this year’s viewership for this year’s games has been off the charts," said Santiago Corrada, CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.

Next year, those eyes will be on Tampa as the city hosts the tournament for a fourth time. Thousands of fans will fill Amalie Arena. Corrada says they’re looking to capitalize on the momentum.

Tampa is becoming somewhat of a veteran when it comes to hosting March Madness. While next year will be its fourth Women’s Final Four, it’s the first since the Caitlin Clark craze.

"What you will see next year has been in the works for many, many years," said Corrada.

The tourney itself is a major economic driver in its own right and it's on pace to be bigger next year, as viewership and ticket prices have increased.

"The Friday night when we hosted last, we had 99% occupancy in our hotels downtown," said Corrada.

Then factor in the revenue for bars, restaurants, transportation and other local businesses, plus advertising you can’t put a price tag on.

"How many times will it say the Women’s Final Four coming to you from Tampa, Florida?"

Amalie Arena in Tampa last hosted the NCAA Women's Final Four in 2019.

In 2019, when Tampa last hosted, Meredith Cleaver, the NCAA director of championships and alliances, explained what makes Tampa a great host city: "The footprint is phenomenal because with Amalie Arena, the convention center, the beautiful Riverwalk that you all have now with the restaurants and the shops."

With Corrada’s experience of playing host to the tourney, he said there’s another lasting impact for locals.

"The ability to empower young women, and how that translates into our community. We've developed great programs. Our sports commission has developed great programs to make sure that there are lasting legacies. After every time we host the women's final four and how that event connects with our locals when it's here, because that's really important as well, to see the benefit to young women, having these incredible role models visiting with us."

