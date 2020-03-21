OCSO: 'Scene secure, suspect in custody' regarding large police presence outside Orange County Jail

A massive police presence is outside the Orange County Jail.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office first tweeted: "Regarding the law enforcement activity at the Orange County Jail: The scene is secure, the suspect is in custody."

Later, deputies said this on Twitter: "There is NO active shooter at the jail. The situation has been resolved and there is one person in custody. There is no danger to the public or to anyone in the facility at this time."

FOX 35 is at the scene working to get more information.

