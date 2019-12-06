NYPD officer bites into sandwich containing razor blade

A plainclothes NYPD counterterrorism cop bit down on a razor blade that was inside a sandwich he bought at a deli in Queens on Thursday, according to the police commissioner. The blade cut the inside of the officer's mouth.

"The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers," Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a tweet. "He'll be OK, but a full investigation into this abhorrent act is underway."

The officer, assigned to the Critical Response Command, bought the sandwich from Bon Appetit Specialty Food Store on Beach 129th Street in Belle Harbor, the New York Post reported. He went to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated for a small cut.

“Everyone is very nice, the food is great, everyone comes here this is just really surprising,” said customer Howard Levine, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 60 years.

“I’m sure it was just a mistake. Something must have fallen in by accident. I don’t think anyone would have any intent. These are good people and that’s surprising, I’m shocked to be quite honest,” said customer Brett Tawil.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents rank-and-file cops, said in a statement on Facebook that officers have to wonder if "we can safely eat a meal in the neighborhoods we protect."

"We cannot allow this disturbing incident to be swept under the rug," the PBA's Pat Lynch said. "It must be investigated, and if it was anything other than an accident, those responsible need to be put behind bars."