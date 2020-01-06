NWS: Tornado touched down as storms moved through Lake County on Saturday

article

The National Weather Service says that a tornado did touch down in Lake County as severe storms moved through on Saturday.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Severe storms moved through Central Florida on Saturday, causing damage in several counties.

For example, in Lake County, the Holiday RV Village on County Road 33 in Leesburg was hit. Several roofs and carports were damaged. One resident even received a minor cut to his head when a tree limb came through the roof of his room and hit him.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The National Weather Service announced on Monday that an EF0 tornado did touch down in Lake County. It lasted about 30 seconds and nobody was injured.

Advertisement

Volusia County also suffered from the storms. In DeLand specifically, several city facilities were damaged, including the Melching Field, the city's Little League complex, and one of the water plants. The estimated damage is roughly $25,000. Another $30,000 to $40,000 worth of damage was done to the DeLand VFW.

(Michael Evans)

"Basically, we're out of electric, out of water. Right now we're running generators so we don't lose all our food," Steve Langston of the DeLand VFW said. "Then it ripped off the roof, and our whole kitchen section in the back with the grill and canopy and all that, that was all ripped off. We got a lot of water damage inside from when the roof was ripped off."

Two possible tornadoes touched down in DeLand. The National Weather Service is expected to make officially announce whether one did sometime on Monday. A person living in the area though captured video of the possible tornado as it tore through the University's baseball field.

"I started noticing the winds going around real bad and I looked up and you see the tornado start to form and branches and stuff in it," CJ Nava, the person who recorded the video, told FOX 35 News. "We ran in the closet and sat there for a minute and you see all the power poles and power lines going down."

FOX 35 News will update this story when the National Weather Service gives us an update in Volusia County.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to always be up-to-date on any severe weather happening in your area.