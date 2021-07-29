NWS confirms tornado in Bucks County, investigating 2 in Mercer County

The National Weather Service said severe storms on Thursday night spawned at least one tornado in Bucks County and may have spun up two more in nearby Mercer County.

Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety Fred Harran told reporters that the area near Metropolitan Drive received the brunt of the storm.

"I have been doing this for 34 years, I haven’t seen that sort of devastation from a storm," Harran said.

The Faulkner Buick-GMC dealership on the 4400 block of East Street Road in Feasterville-Trevose partially collapsed during the tornado. Weather surveyors have not yet classified the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, but the damaging winds easily flipped cars, sent large chunks of debris airborne, and damaged a nearby trailer park.

Four people were injured at the dealership and a fifth was hurt at a nearby business, Harran told reporters in a nighttime news conference. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening, he said.

The eastbound side of Street Road between Trevose Road and US 1 remains blocked by debris on Thursday morning. Utility crews in and around Bensalem are working to fix downed wires which caused widespread power outages.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service on Friday will try to determine whether the line of thunderstorms that spawned tornados in Bucks County did the same in neighboring New Jersey.

Survey teams will examine damage left behind as the storms on Thursday crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state to the New Jersey shore.

Strong winds downed trees and power lines near Trenton and Hopewell in Mercer County. There also were reports of wind, rain and hail damage in Lakehurst and Barnegat Township in Ocean County and in Willingboro and Mount Holly in Burlington County.

"This was a devastating tornado that came through. There was a lot of structural damage in this area. We brought in additional police personnel and EMS," Harran said Thursday night.

Bensalem Township officials are working with the Red Cross to assist those who have been affected. Neshaminy Mall was opened on Thursday night to displaced residents.

This is the third time in the last 15 days severe weather has impacted Bensalem Township.

Anyone needing assistance or who knows of someone needing assistance can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter