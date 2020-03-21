‘None of you take any chances’: Footage of woman suffering from COVID-19 goes viral

A video showing a hospitalized woman suffering from COVID-19 symptoms and urging viewers to be cautious regarding their health has gone viral.

The footage, filmed on Monday, March 16, shows Tara Langston, age 39, who was admitted to Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge, England, with confirmed COVID-19 symptoms, according to her husband, Richard Langston.

“She is now out of ICU and recovering well,” Richard told Storyful on March 20. She was “still in hospital,” he said.

According to Langston’s sister Nicole Poppy Keatley, Langston was in “normal health” prior to contracting the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: TSA confirms 3rd case of COVID-19 at Orlando International Airport

“It’s been hard staying in touch with her as she’s been so sick, no energy, sleeps a lot,” Keatley said. “It’s been horrible as my family are self-isolating at our house; her family, her husband and two children are [also] at their house isolating.”

Keatley added that Langston had sent the video to her work WhatsApp group before it spread online: “She doesn’t even realize how many people have seen her message yet, as she’s still in hospital fighting this virus.”

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com