No bond for man accused of fatally stabbing boss at Florida Turnpike construction site

The man accused of stabbing a construction worker to death on the Florida Turnpike was ordered to be held without bond by a judge Tuesday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office captured Mason Toney, 28, Monday night and charged him with murder. Deputies said on Monday morning Toney fatally stabbed his employer William Knight, 28, at a construction site off the Florida Turnpike exit 254 to Orange Blossom Trail.

During his first appearance, a state attorney said that according to witnesses, Toney allegedly stabbed his boss with a trowel. There was said to be an American flag laying next to Knight's body when fond. The two of them were friends but officials said that Toney was anti-American government, while Knight was pro.

Deputies reportedly responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Monday.

“Once deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds. That male was pronounced dead by the Orange County Fire Department.”

Marrero said Toney fled the scene in a white pick-up truck. Deputies spent hours searching for him and finally captured him Monday night and took him into custody without incident. Investigators are still working to find a motive in the killing.

“Detectives are thoroughly working through every lead, talking to every witness that was on scene, in order to determine what happened here,” Marrero said.

