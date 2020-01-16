Night sky above Arizona town glowed purple due to nearby marijuana farm: report

article

The night sky over Snowflake, Ariz., glowed pink and purple due to ultra-violet lights from a nearby marijuana farm called Copperstate Farms, the Arizona Republic reported.

The purple glow is visible for miles, the Navajo County Facebook post on Friday said.

"The purple glow is a result of LED grow lights from nearby medical marijuana farm Copperstate Farms and the snow clouds overhead," the post said.

Last Thursday – and into Friday morning – the area received one to two inches of snow, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff reported.

The marijuana is grown in a large greenhouse that formerly grew tomatoes.

