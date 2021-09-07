NHC: Tropical depression or storm likely to form near Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a system that could pass over Florida this week as a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure located about 115 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, is becoming better organized. Wind data indicates that circulation has become somewhat better defined on Wednesday. It could become a tropical depression or storm on Wednesday afternoon.

Formation chances are at 80 percent over the next two to five days, the NHC said, showing a dramatic increase on Wednesday. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called ‘Mindy.’

Forecasters believe that it will reach the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday and then move across the southeastern United States and over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. This is when environmental conditions will become unfavorable for additional development.

Despite its development, this tropical system is expected to likely bring heavy rainfall across portions of the Florida Panhandle and Georgia through Thursday with flooding possible. Rain chances will be highest Wednesday and Thursday, easing into the weekend as the low moves away from the state.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

The NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off of the western coast of Africa in a few days. Some development is possible as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic. Development chances are at zero percent over the next two days but 20 percent over the next five days.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Meanwhile, forecasters said that Hurricane Larry is getting closer to Bermuda and packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, making it a Category 2 storm. It should pass through the island on Thursday and then move near or over Newfoundland on Friday.

Gradual weakening is forecasted over the next few days but Larry will still remain a hurricane, they said.

While Larry's impactful winds remain far from Florida, ocean swells are expected to affect much of the beaches throughout the week and into the weekend. Rip currents will be a huge problem at our local beaches during this time.

"Larry will provide the area with some of the biggest and best quality surf we've seen locally in some time," says FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "The early mornings will offer up light local winds, grooming the incoming swell, making conditions extra special. As a surfer myself, I'm looking forward to catching a few as well."

MORE NEWS: Behind-the-scenes: FOX 35 to host '50 Years of Disney Magic’ specials

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.