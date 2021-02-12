New website helps you find vaccine appointments, leftover vaccines

article

A lot of people have had trouble getting the COVID vaccine. Now, there’s a website that can help.

For Tammie Roberts, who lives in Georgia, helping her father make a COVID vaccine appointment in Orlando was no easy feat.

"I kept telling him, 'If you see it on the news, let me know so I can call.' I have called the health department so many times, it’s crazy. I have gotten him on the list, every list I could find," Roberts said.

Then, she discovered VaccineHunter.org. What started as a few Facebook groups turned into a website where people share information about where to make appointments or find leftover vaccines.

Doug Ward created the site.

"I was like, 'Let’s make a site where we can help people find these excess vaccines, how to access them and also share info on these local groups,'" Ward said.

Advertisement

On the site, you can search for your area and find a group where people post valuable information.

Ward made the site just over a week ago. It already has 36 groups and 35,000 members nationwide.

"It’s just a great way to help share a little bit of info to help someone else out and eliminate the tough calling and burdening the system," Ward said.

Tammie was able to find information on how to make an appointment for her father at a Publix in Orlando.

"When you called me, I was actually on FaceTime with him because he called me to say, 'I got my first shot.'"

These sites offer a service for free.

"If it had not been for vaccine hunters, it would not have happened. It’s remarkable to see how people are coming together and really supporting each other in this so we can actually get through it," Roberts said.