New sit-down e-scooters arrive in Orlando

A third e-scooter company has delivered the shared transportation devices to downtown Orlando but these are different than the rest. Micromobility company "Wheels," is introducing sit-down scooters to the City Beautiful.

It's basically a traditional e-scooter, with a seat.

"Wheels e-scooters have been specifically designed to be safer and more accessible than traditional standup scooters, with a comfortable seat for riders as well as bigger wheels and an overall lower center of gravity," said a press release from Wheels.

Though the other e-scooters are capped at 10 mph, the City of Orlando has approved the sit-down version to travel up to 20 mph, on roads.

The Wheels scooters will be distributed throughout the City in the Downtown, College Park, and Park Lake/Highland neighborhoods.

The company tells FOX35 News, it's planning to launch up to 400 scooters.

The Wheels design offers a shareable smart helmet that is integrated into the scooter.

The scooters are now available to ride.