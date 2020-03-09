New Jersey COVID-19 cases surge to 267; 3 fatalities reported

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has surged to 267, with three fatalities reported.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the most recent death was a man in 90s and who was being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center in Bergen County.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is breakdown of presumptive positive cases by county:

– Bergen County: 61

– Essex County: 20

– Hudson County: 19

– Middlesex County: 17

– Monmouth County: 14

– Passaic County: 8

– Mercer County: 6

– Morris County: 6

– Burlington County: 5

– Somerset County: 5

– Hunterdon County: 5

– Union County: 4

– Camden County: 3

BAR, RESTAURANT & CASINO CLOSURES

New Jersey’s bars, restaurants, casinos and movie theaters shuttered at 8 p.m. Monday in an effort to curb spread of COVID-19, Murphy announced, adding that take-out and delivery will still be options.

Murphy announced the closings on a call with fellow Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, who are calling for similar closures in their states as part of a regional response to the virus.

The governors also said they would prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people, lining up with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

REGIONAL CLOSINGS

The governor said the closures are in response to the federal government’s failure to issue uniform guidelines to the states.

Murphy also said he’s discouraging all nonessential travel throughout the state.

Groceries, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open, Murphy said.

TESTING CENTERS

Murphy and state police superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said there will be two drive-through testing centers soon set up at Bergen County Community College and in Monmouth County at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

The facilities, described as “pods” by Callahan, will be set up through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It’s unclear exactly when the facilities will be open.

PENDING LEGISLATION

New Jersey’s Assembly on Monday passed more than two dozen measures aimed at confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic-led chamber passed bills including one that sets aside $20 million for the Education Department for cleaning schools and one that requires districts to offer meals or meal vouchers to students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals during school.

The Assembly is meeting despite the CDC’s recommendation.

The measures that passed include bills that:

— Give county officials more time to mail ballots for the primary election June 2.

— Let virtual or remote instruction meet the 180-day school year requirement.

— Extend by one month the filing deadline for income and business taxes.

— Create a Temporary Lost Wage Unemployment Program to allow people to claim pay they lost during the outbreak.

— Establish a COVID-19 Emergency Food Distribution Fund and set aside $10 million.

— Authorize licensed health care facilities and laboratories to develop and administer coronavirus tests.

It’s unclear whether the Democratic-led state Senate will take up the bills, but Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement Monday that he applauded the Assembly for taking up the legislation and promised to review it.

The Senate isn’t scheduled to meet again until Monday.

Murphy said he hasn’t reviewed them all, but said they seemed to be on the right path. He said what is definitely needed is federal relief.

SCHOOLS

Murphy has announced the closure of all schools and colleges starting Wednesday in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s more than 600 school districts will be affected. Most of them had already closed.

CURFEWS AND CLOSURES

The chief justice of New Jersey’s court system announced over the weekend a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.

Teaneck, Bergen County, has been a hotspot, and the mayor has asked residents to self-quarantine. Hoboken has instituted a citywide curfew that begins Monday and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies. People who are required to report to work are exempted, the statement released late Saturday said.

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE

On Friday night, Burlington County health officials revealed that a patient traveled to multiple locations throughout the county before testing positive for coronavirus disease. They made the announcement so that people who visited the locations can be alert for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The patient visited the following locations:

– On March 6, from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. 1 Republik (formerly Molly McGuire) 26 Ridge Road, North Arlington

– On March 7, from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Wildflowers Too Restaurant 255 NJ-156, Yardville

– On March 8, from 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Springfield Golf Center, 855 Hedding Jacksonville Road, Mount Holly

– On March 8, from 9:30 p.m. – close Chesterfield Inn, 633 Chesterfield Arnerytown Road, Chesterfield

– On March 9, from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Winners Training Center, White Pine Road, Mount Holly

– On March 9, from 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Rite Aid – 546 Sykesville Rd, Wrightstown

– On March 10, from 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Winners Training Center, White Pine Road, Mount Holly

