Neighbors concerned about emaciated horses near Edgewater

article

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the condition of two horses near Edgewater.

You can see hip bones protruding from their bodies and all of their ribs.

The horses are in an enclosed area along Clinton Cemetery Road.

“This is a sin. It’s a sin,” one neighbor, who didn’t want us to share her name, told FOX 35 News.

“They’ve got no weight to them. No grass in the pasture,” another neighbor added.

People who live nearby say it’s been hard to watch the horses deteriorate.

Neighbors say they’ve tried feeding the horses themselves and they’ve also contacted law enforcement.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says it has opened an investigation into the horses and is in touch with a veterinarian.

Volusia County Animal Services says it is looking into alleged neglect of dogs on the property.

No one has been arrested.

“I would say they’re about a body scale of one. They look terrible,” said Mariette Heymans, of CC’s Equine Rescue in Flagler County.

She says she’s offered to take the horses in.

“I will go right now to get them,” she told FOX 35 News.

Heymans says in order for the horses to be removed right away, deputies would have to determine that they are in immediate danger.

“Any person that allows an animal to look like that does not deserve an animal,” Heymans said.

FOX 35 News was unable to reach the property owner by phone.