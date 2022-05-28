Neighborhood recovery begins after massive fire

article

People in one Brevard County neighborhood are picking up the pieces after a devastating fire swept through their community. Fire officials say they're still investigating how the fire started.

Cell phone video shows flames and smoke rising from the Cocoa neighborhood. Jerry Zaun owns three mobile homes in the community. He was out of state when he got the bad news. "I got a call about one o'clock saying there was fire happening behind you. It might be on your trailer," Zaun recalled.

When he got to Cocoa from South Carolina, he found one of his trailers badly burned. "We couldn't wait till daylight to see how bad this was," he said, "because I know my trailers were all full of smoke."

The fire destroyed five homes and damaged five others in a neighborhood off US-1 in Cocoa. The fire heavily damaged one of Zaun's units, another had roof damage, the third was spared. The flames completely destroyed a home one the property behind Zaun's. "So it's really three properties, that were really burned," he said.

Advertisement

Zaun says he's waiting on the Red Cross for help. Crews contained the fire without any reports of serious injuries. Officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, they say he’s now doing well. Fire crews say they're going to stay in the area throughout the day, putting out any hotspots, making sure the fire doesn't flare back up.