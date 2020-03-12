NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to be held without fans

article

NASCAR says it will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance.

NASCAR made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

"These events will be restricted to competitotrs, crews, officials and other neccesary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events," the tweet read.

Atlanta Motor Speedway also released a statement, letting fans know how they can be credited back.

"Ticketholders on file for these events will receive a full credit toward AMS purchases grandstand seating, infield access, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The credit will be applicable towards any Speedway Motorsports NASCAR race in the remainder of 2020 or the 2021 season," the statement read.

Advertisement

AMS is asking that further questions be directed to the ticket office at 770-946-4211.

Sporting events across the country have been either canceled or altered in some way amind growing concern over the coronavirus.

First coronavirus-related death confirmed in Georgia

In professional sports, The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League suspended their seasons. The PGA announced that all of its tours would continue as scheduled, but do so without fans. Major League Soccer announced that they would be suspending their season for 30 days.

In collegiate sports, the Big Ten, AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big East, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments were canceled, just days before the scheduled Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA tournament.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19