NASCAR driver visit 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disney

In just a few short days they’ll be opponents on the track, but first, two NASCAR stars teamed up to take on the First Order and have some Star Wars-style fun.

Drivers Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace spent Tuesday taking a behind the scenes tour of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

Blaney is a life-long Star Wars fan, even sporting a Star Wars tattoo on his right thigh.

He said he’s been waiting to finally see that new park in person.

"Saw Phantom Menace when it came out when I was about 7 years old and been hooked ever since,” Blaney said. "Like a kid in a candy store right now. Just wanting to see everything."

Wallace admits he’s never been a Star Wars fanatic, but was clearly enjoying the details of the new park as the duo rode both the attractions in Galaxy's Edge, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

“That was cool,” said Wallace getting off of Smuggler’s Run. "I didn't do too great. The first time I was a pilot by myself and they told me to hit the brakes, but I didn't have any breaks so I ran into the, whatever it was."

The duo will both compete Sunday at the Daytona 500 and said they are both eager to get to the track.