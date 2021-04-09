NASA's helicopter Ingenuity set for first test flight this weekend

article

"We are ready on the surface of Mars. A selfie image that we have seen on social media, an image that shows that we are ready for another historic moment," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s Science Mission associate administrator.

The first helicopter on Mars, the first-ever flight on Mars, a lot of firsts for NASA with a busy year and big plans in the making and a lot of pre-planning.

"Design, test, design, learn from the rest, repeat until success," said Mimi Aung, Ingenuity project manager.

The Mars helicopter named Ingenuity, the Mars rover assistant, will attempt its flight this Sunday.

NASA says it will report the results the day after because of a bit of a time difference. Mars is several 171.84 million miles away from Earth.

"So this little four-pound vehicle to date as we speak has been surviving on its own, the cold nights, it’s been surviving on its own. It’s recharging its battery throughout the day. It has been communicating to a space station that resides on the rover, ultimately exchanging information with us, and we have fully confirmed that it has enough energy and power to perform this flight at Mars," Aung said.

Advertisement

Ingenuity has up to 31 days of planned flights to take snapshot images and collect valuable data from the air for research back here on Earth.